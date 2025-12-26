Telephone Line – Song by Kodak Black

Florida rapper Kodak Black blesses fan with a Christmas gift of his own this year. He taps into a more introspective lane on new track "Telephone Line" featuring Austin Mahone. Kodak leans into duality here, delivering melodic verses that feel personal without losing edge. The production keeps things minimal, giving his voice room to carry the weight of the record as he unpacks complicated relationships and missed connections. “Telephone Line” highlights Kodak’s ability to blend pain, honesty, and melody. This lane continues to be one of his strongest assets, and this track reinforces why his most reflective records often resonate the deepest. The accompanying music video adds another layer to the record’s reflective tone. In the visuals, Kodak Black leans into a cowboy-inspired aesthetic, rocking Western-style fits while appearing alongside horses. The setting gives the video a quiet, almost cinematic feel, reinforcing the song’s themes of solitude.