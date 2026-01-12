R&B singer Aaron Hall continues to evade his legal situation, and it's left everyone scratching their heads. If you aren't familiar with him, the 61-year-old is tied to Diddy, specifically a federal civil case from plaintiff Liza Gardner. She accused both artists of sexual assault sometime during the 1990s in 2023.

But their many attempts to serve Hall have been unsuccessful as he seems to have fallen off the face of the earth. As a result, Tyrone A. Blackburn, Gardner's lawyer is asking a judge permission to have legal notices published in the Los Angeles Times and the South Fulton Neighbor and mailing papers from them to his last known addresses.

This last resort-like plan was reached after Blackburn hired private investigator Carlos Jackson per Grouchy Greg Watkins of AllHipHop. Jackson tried conducting database searches and inspected areas in Los Angeles County where Hall was known to walk his dogs.

Jackson then tried Fulton County, Georgia after getting leads that he may have ties in Atlanta. His work began in September 2025. But sadly, what Blackburn says were "extensive, diligent, and good-faith efforts" turned up nothing.

Aaron Hall & Diddy Lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 14: Aaron Hall of the music group GUY performs at KFC YUM! Center on April 14, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

It's worth noting that prior to Jackson being hired, several locations across California and one in Ohio were searched using other means like skip tracers and process servers. But that didn't do anything of value either as this intense search for Aaron Hall has been going on for well over a year now.

In March 2025, after multiple addresses were checked, Blackburn believed that personal mail wasn't working. That's why now he's asking for this different approach. Back then, he said "I believe that service by publication is now the only remaining option to provide notice of this lawsuit to Mr. Hall. We have effectively exhausted all reasonable methods of locating him. I am unaware of any additional addresses, locations, or persons we could rely on to get the summons directly to Hall. Therefore, publication in newspapers is being sought as a last resort."

As we said, Blackburn is doing what he can to bring his client, Liza Gardner, justice. She claims that Aaron Hall and Diddy forcibly raped her following an MCA Records event.