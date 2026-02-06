Aaron Hall Has Reportedly Been Located After Going Missing

The mountain of sexual misconduct allegations against Diddy has roped in a whole host of other artists, such as a sexual assault lawsuit against him and singer Aaron Hall. Liza Gardner claimed in a lawsuit that they allegedly sexually assaulted her after an MCA Records event in 1990 when she was 16 years old. Now, after over a year of unsuccessfully trying to serve Hall with legal papers, a process server has reportedly and exclusively confirmed to AllHipHop that he finally located him.

According to the outlet's Grouchy Greg Watkins, process server Andrew Drake found the artist on Monday (February 2) at an Extended Stay America motel in Alpharetta, Georgia. The server reportedly arrived at 11:58AM and asked front desk staff member Lis for Hall's room number.

After Drake knocked twice and Aaron opened the door, the process server "informed him that [he] needed to deliver legal papers for Aaron Hall, at which time he asked what the papers were for. He then looked at the documents and stated, 'I ain’t doing that,' before attempting to close the door." He also said that he placed the legal documents at Hall's feet, and that Hall closed the door with the papers inside his room. Drake said that during this moment, Aaron Hall was wearing an "Always Thinking Big" tan hoodie referencing Biggie Smalls (with whom he made "Why You Tryin' To Play Me") and had a white beard and a black durag.

Liza Gardner's Lawsuit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 30: Singer Aaron Hall of Guy performs in concert onstage at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Liza Gardner's allegations against Diddy and Aaron Hall emerged in April of 2024 via a sexual assault lawsuit. Since then, she and her legal team had been trying to locate and serve Hall to no avail, whether through newspaper ads, various physical addresses, and even help from a private investigator. However, it's important to note that his "missing" status was just in the legal sense of process service, not as a police report of a missing person.