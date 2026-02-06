Aaron Hall Has Reportedly Been Located After Going Missing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Aaron Hall Located Served With Diddy Lawsuit
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 20: Singer Aaron Hall of Guy performs on stage during 2017 Atlanta Funkfest at Wolf Creek Amphitheater on May 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Liza Gardner sued Aaron Hall and Diddy for alleged sexual assault when she was underage, and had been trying to serve Hall since 2024.

The mountain of sexual misconduct allegations against Diddy has roped in a whole host of other artists, such as a sexual assault lawsuit against him and singer Aaron Hall. Liza Gardner claimed in a lawsuit that they allegedly sexually assaulted her after an MCA Records event in 1990 when she was 16 years old. Now, after over a year of unsuccessfully trying to serve Hall with legal papers, a process server has reportedly and exclusively confirmed to AllHipHop that he finally located him.

According to the outlet's Grouchy Greg Watkins, process server Andrew Drake found the artist on Monday (February 2) at an Extended Stay America motel in Alpharetta, Georgia. The server reportedly arrived at 11:58AM and asked front desk staff member Lis for Hall's room number.

After Drake knocked twice and Aaron opened the door, the process server "informed him that [he] needed to deliver legal papers for Aaron Hall, at which time he asked what the papers were for. He then looked at the documents and stated, 'I ain’t doing that,' before attempting to close the door." He also said that he placed the legal documents at Hall's feet, and that Hall closed the door with the papers inside his room. Drake said that during this moment, Aaron Hall was wearing an "Always Thinking Big" tan hoodie referencing Biggie Smalls (with whom he made "Why You Tryin' To Play Me") and had a white beard and a black durag.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

Liza Gardner's Lawsuit
New Edition Legacy Tour 2023 - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 30: Singer Aaron Hall of Guy performs in concert onstage at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Liza Gardner's allegations against Diddy and Aaron Hall emerged in April of 2024 via a sexual assault lawsuit. Since then, she and her legal team had been trying to locate and serve Hall to no avail, whether through newspaper ads, various physical addresses, and even help from a private investigator. However, it's important to note that his "missing" status was just in the legal sense of process service, not as a police report of a missing person.

We will see how this legal situation develops now that a process server has finally located the singer. Other narratives concerning Diddy and Aaron Hall might continue to develop as well, and the former has denied the accusations against him.

Read More: The Fractured History Of Drake & Rihanna

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
90's Block Party Music Aaron Hall Has Allegedly Gone Missing As His & Diddy's Sexual Assault Accuser Attempts To Serve Him
New Edition Legacy Tour 2023 - Atlanta, GA Music Aaron Hall Remains Missing Even After A Private Investigator's Efforts
2014 Soul Train Music Awards - Red Carpet Music Jodeci's DeVante Swing Named Co-Defendant In Diddy Assault Lawsuit
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Broadcast Music Diddy's Rape Accuser Was 16 At The Time Of Alleged Assault
Comments 0