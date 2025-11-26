Billboard Reveals Its Ranking Of The Best Hip-Hop Album Covers Of All Time

BY Cole Blake 432 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival At WeHo Pride
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Lil' Kim performs at the Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival at WeHo Pride on June 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Billboard celebrated the cover artwork for 50 iconic albums for it's newest ranking, featuring Lil Kim, Outkast, and more.

Lil Kim, DMX, Kanye West, and more artists have landed among the greatest hip-hop album covers of all time, as ranked by Billboard for a new list. The outlet revealed its picks for the top 50 works of cover art on Tuesday. 

The top 10 kicks off with Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly at number 10, followed by 50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Young Thug's Jeffery, 2 Live Crew's As Nasty As They Wanna Be, 2Pac's The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, The Notorious B.I.G.'s Ready to Die, Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, DMX's Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of my Blood, OutKast's Stankonia, and finally, at number one, Lil’ Kim's Hard Core.

Other notable selections include Future's DS2, Wu-Tang Clan's Enter The 36 Chambers, Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III, Ol’ Dirty Bastard's Return to the 36 Chambers, and Westside Gunn,'s Pray 4 Paris, among others.

Read More: Summer Walker Unveils Impressive List Of Features For Upcoming Album, “Finally Over It”

Lil Kim's "Hard Core" Album Cover

For Hard Core, Lil Kim poses in lace lingerie on top of a polar bear rug. The title, written in black over a pink background, appears in bold to her left. In explaining why the project deserved the top spot, Billboard wrote: "With the surrounding roses and champagne offering a soft contrast to the polar bear’s bared teeth, Kim balances aggressive sexuality and reticent allure, grounding both in the power of the Divine Feminine. Kim simultaneously plays into the sex-stained gaze of the male-dominated hip-hop industry, while flipping that aesthetic on their head; she’s on top and the one in control. If challenging power is a core tenet of hip-hop, few album covers encapsulate that as stylishly as Hard Core."

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the list on social media. "Aquemini not being here is mad, and Graduation," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) when Kurrco shared the ranking. Another added: "Really? How the hell TPAB and DS2 are on the same f*coming list?? They're trippin bro. DS2 is PowerPoint sh*t." One more praised the choices, adding: "Jeffrey making top 10 makes perfect sense."

Read More: Young Thug Claims Atlanta Has Returned To Dominance After "Uy Scuti" Reaches #1 On Apple Music

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.0K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & Drake Are In A Tight Race For The Best Selling Album Of 2025 8.3K
BOOM Bash 2015 Concert Music What Is Lil Kim's Best-Selling Album? 948
Young Thug Top 5 Rappers Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Raises Eyebrows With Controversial Top 5 Rappers List 1.7K
Comments 1