- SneakersEminem Giving Away His Ultra-Hyped Air Jordan 4 SneakersEminem is donating a pair of the Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 "Black Chrome" sneakers for COVID-19 relief.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersCarhartt WIP x Nike Sneaker Collection Drops Today: Purchase LinksWhere to cop the Carhartt x Nike fall collection.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Introduces Carhartt WIP Sneaker Collection: Release DateNike unveils four-sneaker Carhartt WIP collab.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersCarhartt x Nike Air Max 95 Coming Soon: First LookCarhartt's upcoming Nike collection will include a camo AM95.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersCarhartt x Nike Vandal High Supreme: New Images & Release DetailsMore Carhartt x Nike sneaker collabs coming soon.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersCarhartt x Nike Vandal High Supreme In The Works: First LookPreview Carhartt's upcoming Nike Vandal collab.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersCarhartt x Nike Air Force 1 Rumored To Release Next Month: First LookFirst look at Carhartt's upcoming AF1 collab.By Kyle Rooney
- StreetwearEminem Enters Legal Battle With Detroit Clothing Retailer Over "313" TrademarkEminem and Clement (Fame) Brown are fighting usage of the Detroit area code.By Devin Ch
- SneakersCarhartt x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collabs Coming SoonTwo Carhartt x Nike AF1s rumored to drop this Fall.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersCarhartt x Air Jordan 3 Rumored To ReleaseAnother Carhartt x Air Jordan collab is reportedly in the works.By Kyle Rooney
- LifeEminem To Drops New Carhartt Gear Next WeekEminem will drop his new gear in partnership with Carhartt.By hnhh
- LifeEminem's $30,000 Carhartt Air Jordan 4s Get Dunked In Melted M&M's And Brought Back To LifeCrep Protect is extremely confident in their product.By Kyle Rooney