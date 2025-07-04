new 50 cent film

News
Music
50 Cent's Request To Block Release Of Upcoming Film "Skill House" Denied By Federal Judge
50 Cent and his son Sire allege that they did not sign a contract for their scenes in the upcoming film "Skillhouse," but the film will still release as planned.
By
Devin Morton
46 mins ago
192 Views