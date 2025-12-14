Gang Over Everything - Song by 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

21 Savage is underrated when it comes to delivering quality personal tracks. His honest songwriting that he normally brings to his banger-focused efforts seamlessly pair well when he wants fans to really listen. That's the case on "GANG OVER EVERYTHING," another winning collaboration with his dear friend, Metro Boomin. Speaking of friends, 21 Savage pays tribute to the ones he's lost to the streets while dropping straightforward advice for his circle that are still involved in the lifestyle. He's a true source of wisdom. On top of that, the production is on point thanks to Metro, BoogzDaBeast, and FNZ's soulful chops. Check it out below.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Rap
Album: WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?
Quotable Lyrics from "Gang Over Everything"
Talkin' to my codeine, that shi*t sad, that's what I cope with
I'ma be a man if I'm rich or if I'm broken
Why you feel like it's my job to make sure you got motion?
You know you got them n****s out here sayin' the fame changed me
I got thirty n****s right here sayin' that I'm the same me