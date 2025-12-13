Atlanta Tears – Song by 21 Savage & Lil Baby

21 Savage just dropped his new album What Happened To The Streets? to bring hip-hop's 2025 to a close, enlisting friends like Lil Baby on the way. These two crafted a pretty significant collaboration given the context around their rap corner right now, and it's called "Atlanta Tears." Over punchy drums, soaring vocal samples, and steady flows, both ATL MCs reflect on the hardship they faced, the longevity of their once-doubted careers, and the street-related conflicts the city has gone through when it comes to hip-hop artists. While neither lyricist reinvents themselves on here, they come through with compelling remarks and a more earnest sensibility. It's a big highlight on What Happened To The Streets?, and more unitary days will hopefully follow.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: What Happened To The Streets?
Quotable Lyrics from Atlanta Tears
Running around hungry, s**t will turn you to a soldier,
They can't wait to kill you and kill whoever post you,
He fighting a case, he swear that him and God closer,
Soon as he get free, he turning right back to a vulture