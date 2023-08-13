Mo3’s Estate Battles With Engineer, Claims He Stole Late Rapper’s Vocal Tracks

Back in 2020, Mo3 met an untimely death after he was shot on a Dallas freeway at the age of 28. Following his passing, rumors circulated surrounding the circumstances leading up to his death. Some reports suggest that the rapper could have been followed after leaving a woman’s house that day. Reportedly, Mo3 crashed his car after realizing what was going on, and the man following him chased him on foot for a while before shooting him. Sadly, Mo3 passed away that same day in the hospital.

The events leading up to his murder aren’t the only thing to spark controversy as of late. The rapper’s estate is now claiming that a recording engineer, Ray Gene Bollin, is holding some of his unreleased vocal tracks hostage. They say that although Mo3 would frequently use Bollin’s studio to record, he had little to do with the music he created. Apparently, his contribution was limited to “setting up a microphone and pushing the record button,” under the “specific direction, guidance, and control” of Mo3.

Mo3’s Estate Says Bollin Tried To Sell Recordings Without Permission

Mo3 attends EMPIRE Celebrates The Grammys at The Reserve on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for EMPIRE)

Mo3’s estate is now in a legal battle with Bollin, fighting to reclaim the allegedly stolen vocal tracks. According to them, he even approached Empire, looking to sell the stolen recordings. Bollin claims to be seeking unpaid studio fees, on top of royalties, “licensing fees,” and more. Initially, he was asking for $10,000- $20,000 for the studio fees. He then went on to ask for over $600,000 for all the fees combined.

The estate has now dubbed the engineer an “opportunistic interloper.” Mo3’s mother, Nichole Noble, also claims that Bollin wished her a happy mother’s day amid the drama. “If you want to [make] me happy please give me my son’s music. I am having to go through too much as is,” she later responded.

