G Perico & DJ Drama Preview New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape With Hard-Hitting Single “LA Takeover”

Recently, G Perico and DJ Drama teamed up to unleash their new track, "LA Takeover." The high-octane single arrived alongside a cinematic music video, which shows the Southern California-born rapper living it up in the streets of his city. The song itself boasts hard-hitting production and quick bars full of hometown pride. This latest release comes just a few days before G Perico plans to drop his new Gangsta Grillz mixtape, LA Gangster, with DJ Drama. The project is currently slated for release on April 11.
The performer took to Instagram earlier this week to tease the mixtape, unveiling its cover art as well as the tracklist. "'LA GANGSTER' Hosted by @djdrama drops 4/11 hit link in bio for pre•save this just the warm up flood comin in from every angle," he captioned the post. The new track serves as a solid preview of his upcoming mixtape and has managed to get fans excited about what’s to come. It follows the release of G Perico’s last single with DJ Drama, “Commas,” which the duo delivered last month.
The release of “LA Takeover” also follows his most recent full-length album, Crip James, which came out in November of last year. This isn’t the first time G Perico has joined forces with DJ Drama, however. In March of 2023, they got together for another Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Hot Shot. At the time, G Perico also shared a short documentary about the project in which he discussed his creative vision, career, and more.
G Perico & DJ Drama - "LA Takeover"
Quotable Lyrics:
Where you goin'? Jump in, come roll with me