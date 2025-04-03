G Perico & DJ Drama Preview New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape With Hard-Hitting Single “LA Takeover”

G Perico and DJ Drama’s new track follows the release of their single “Commas,” which they unveiled last month.

The release of “LA Takeover” also follows his most recent full-length album, Crip James, which came out in November of last year. This isn’t the first time G Perico has joined forces with DJ Drama, however. In March of 2023, they got together for another Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Hot Shot. At the time, G Perico also shared a short documentary about the project in which he discussed his creative vision, career, and more.

The performer took to Instagram earlier this week to tease the mixtape, unveiling its cover art as well as the tracklist. "'LA GANGSTER' Hosted by @djdrama drops 4/11 hit link in bio for pre•save this just the warm up flood comin in from every angle," he captioned the post. The new track serves as a solid preview of his upcoming mixtape and has managed to get fans excited about what’s to come. It follows the release of G Perico’s last single with DJ Drama, “Commas,” which the duo delivered last month.

Recently, G Perico and DJ Drama teamed up to unleash their new track, "LA Takeover." The high-octane single arrived alongside a cinematic music video, which shows the Southern California-born rapper living it up in the streets of his city. The song itself boasts hard-hitting production and quick bars full of hometown pride. This latest release comes just a few days before G Perico plans to drop his new Gangsta Grillz mixtape, LA Gangster, with DJ Drama. The project is currently slated for release on April 11.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.