Church - Album By Joey Trap

Joey Trap became a viral sensation in the late 2010s with some pretty explicit takes on iconic children's cartoons jingles. Singles like "Sesame Street" and "I Got Top in Bikini Bottom" went absolutely bananas. They were eventually wiped from streaming services for copyright, but they were probably also taken down for the content they were attached to. These days, Joey Trap isn't out to cause a stir. Instead, he's playing it more by the book. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. The NYC rapper is delivering some woozy and melodic bangers, with the latest batch coming via CHURCH. It's an eight-song project with moody performances and entrancing beats. You can spin it now below.
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for Church
- JUST KNOW I KNOW
- NEEDY
- KEEPIN IT A HUNNID
- FORGIVENESS
- HEARTLESS
- BIGBADWOLF
- BACK IN BLOOD
- JULIE ANNE