Joey Trap
- NewsJoey Trap Shares New Project "Dr. Trap"Joey Trap drops off his new project, "Dr. Trap." By Aron A.
- NewsJoey Trap Drops Off His New Project "Professional"Joey Trap shares his new 26-song project, "Professional." By Aron A.
- NewsJoey Trap Charges The Game On "Trappin' Ain't Unfair"Joey Trap shares his latest single. By Aron A.
- NewsJOEY TRAP Keeps The Momentum High With "Professional"Joey Trap shares a new single. By Aron A.
- NewsJoey Trap Keeps The Circle Tight On "LOYALTY"Joey Trap shares his latest project, "LOYALTY." By Aron A.
- NewsJoey Trap Drops Off A Quick Banger With "Brace"Joey Trap keeps his foot on the pedal with "Brace."By Aron A.
- NewsJoey Trap Drops Off "Playlist For The End Of The World"Joey Trap's new project features YBN Nahmir, Kxllsxwtch, and ZEDSU.By Aron A.
- NewsJoey Trap Is Back Yet Again With His Latest Venture, "Champ"Joey Trap just dropped his third project of the year, titled "Champ," and it's not even April yet.By Lynn S.
- NewsJoey Trap Suggests You "STFU" & Listen To His New ProjectJoey Trap returns with his latest project, "STFU."By Aron A.
- NewsJoey Trap Raps Like The Coolest Cowboy On His New Album "Wild West"Joey Trap plays the role of an outlaw with fire bars to let off throughout the entirety of his new eight-track LP.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsJoey Trap Drops Off His Latest Project "Trap Jack 3"Joey Trap is back with the latest installment of his "Trap Jack" series.By Aron A.
- BarsJoey Trap Cuts Through The Fanfare In New HNHH Freestyle SessionJoey Trap steps to the mic. By Mitch Findlay