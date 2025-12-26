Kirk Franklin - EP by Fetty P Franklin & DaBaby

DaBaby has linked up with fellow North Carolina rapper Fetty P Franklin for a late Christmas gift in the form of this joint EP.

Outside of J. Cole , DaBaby is the biggest rapper out of North Carolina. He's proven it by selling tons of records and working with the best of the best. But this week, he's helping give some shine to a lesser-known artist in Fetty P Franklin. He's doing so by latching onto the latter's surprise EP, KIRK FRANKLIN. Named after the iconic multi-talent while cleverly blending their names, the project has some Southern charm while also featuring some passionate raps. It's the perfect length and it sounds like these energetic voices had fun while putting this seven-song collection together. It's currently available on YouTube and Apple Music.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.