Kirk Franklin - EP by Fetty P Franklin & DaBaby

Outside of J. Cole, DaBaby is the biggest rapper out of North Carolina. He's proven it by selling tons of records and working with the best of the best. But this week, he's helping give some shine to a lesser-known artist in Fetty P Franklin. He's doing so by latching onto the latter's surprise EP, KIRK FRANKLIN. Named after the iconic multi-talent while cleverly blending their names, the project has some Southern charm while also featuring some passionate raps. It's the perfect length and it sounds like these energetic voices had fun while putting this seven-song collection together. It's currently available on YouTube and Apple Music.
Release Date: December 26, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for Kirk Franklin
- ALLERGIC TO POLLEN
- CLOSE FRIENDS
- HUSTLIN' GRINDIN' HUSTLIN'
- LEPRECHAUN
- WHERE WOULD I BE
- PROOF IN THE PUDDIN'
- MONEY BLUE