Secret Santa - EP by Chance The Rapper & Jeremih

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih have turned Christmas releases into an annual tradition. Back in 2020, we got the project Merry Christmas Lil Mama, which was a cult classic of sorts. Today, the two are back with a five-track EP, simply titled Secret Santa. Once again, this project finds both artists getting themselves into the Christmas spirit. The songs are sugary sweet, but in the best way possible. Both artists are bringing their own unique flavor to the table here, and it is clear that they had a lot of fun recording these songs. If you need some new music for the Holidays, this will do it for you.
Release Date: December 24, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Traclist for Secret Santa
- Safe With me
- I Want What I Want
- Black Santa
- Gloria
- Bless Them All