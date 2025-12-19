Permanent Tears - EP by Mozzy

Mozzy is upping his production before years end with this new four-song EP "Permanent Tears" that features emotional songwriting.

Mozzy is back in album mode. That's kind of wild to say because he's been incredibly active this last year or so. In fact, he most recent body of work was August's INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS 2. That followed up the original project which landed in April and featured a completely different batch of songs. But the Sacramento native isn't ready to slow down yet. On his Instagram around midnight, he confirmed that he was cheffing up a new LP. In that same post though, he teased this four-song EP that's in front of you, PERMANENT TEARS. As suggested by the title, it finds Mozzy rapping with a lot of emotion and intensity over some minimal but drop-dead gorgeous instrumentals. He gets introspective, reflective, and honest about his life, friends, and more. Check it out below.

