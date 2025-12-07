BUICK TO BENZ - Song by Mozzy

Mozzy, known for his hard-hitting, in-your-face flows and personal lyrics, is providing all of the above on "BUICK TO BENZ." It's a rags to riches type of jam with a thumping instrumental and passionate rapping. The track definitely guns for a rough aesthetic, especially with the former. But admittedly, the beat is a little too abrasive on the ears. However, it's a small nitpick because the foundation of it works well with the storytelling and relentless delivery. This song helps cap off a nice year for the Sacramento native, who dropped two projects in INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS and its sequel. Moreover, Mozzy was a recent performer for Red Bull's Spiral series. He rapped alongside fellow West Coast legends YG and Jay Rock.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "BUICK TO BENZ"
Suckers caught me loafin' at the store, he thought he had him one
Swear that it won't go that way again, I turned my savage up
Hit up Avis, what they taxin' for? We need them Acuras
Hit the agents, what they taxin' for? We need them Draculas
Twelve months and seven days away from givin' rappin' up