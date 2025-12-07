BUICK TO BENZ - Song by Mozzy

Sacramento's own, Mozzy, is back with one of his most passionate performances on "BUICK TO BENZ." Hopefully, an album is on the horizon.

Suckers caught me loafin' at the store, he thought he had him one Swear that it won't go that way again, I turned my savage up Hit up Avis, what they taxin' for? We need them Acuras Hit the agents, what they taxin' for? We need them Draculas Twelve months and seven days away from givin' rappin' up

Mozzy, known for his hard-hitting, in-your-face flows and personal lyrics, is providing all of the above on "BUICK TO BENZ." It's a rags to riches type of jam with a thumping instrumental and passionate rapping. The track definitely guns for a rough aesthetic, especially with the former. But admittedly, the beat is a little too abrasive on the ears. However, it's a small nitpick because the foundation of it works well with the storytelling and relentless delivery. This song helps cap off a nice year for the Sacramento native, who dropped two projects in I NTRUSIVE THOUGHTS and its sequel. Moreover, Mozzy was a recent performer for Red Bull's Spiral series. He rapped alongside fellow West Coast legends YG and Jay Rock .

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.