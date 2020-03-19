the masked singer
- MoviesKen Jeong Net Worth 2024: What Is The “Masked Singer” Judge Worth?Discover the journey of Ken Jeong's career, from early beginnings to the "Masked Singer" success.ByAxl Banks43.3K Views
- SportsMetta Sandiford-Artest Revealed As "The Masked Singer" ContestantThe former NBA star is the seventh contestant eliminated this season.ByBen Mock578 Views
- TVTeyana Taylor Wins "Masked Singer," Belts Out Usher & Robin Thicke HitsTaylor's "Firefly" took home the big win and later, she said she agreed to do the show because singing "would be fun again and there's no judgment."ByErika Marie58.1K Views
- TVRudy Giuliani's "Masked Singer" Moment Shows Judge Ken Jeong Walking Off SetTrump's former attorney caused controversy after appearing on the series. "It surprises us all that you're here," said host Nick Cannon.ByErika Marie4.0K Views
- Pop CultureRudy Giuliani's "Masked Singer" Reveal Causes Judges To Walk Out: ReportIt's reported that when Trump's former personal lawyer was unmasked, Robin Thicke and Kim Jeong quickly exited the set.ByErika Marie11.1K Views
- TVTyga Revealed As Dalmatian On "The Masked Singer"Tyga says that Lil Wayne inspired him to be a contestant on "The Masked Singer."ByAlex Zidel3.1K Views
- TVToni Braxton's Elimination From "The Masked Singer" Upsets FansToni Braxton was quickly eliminated from the season premiere of "The Masked Singer."ByIsiah Cowan56.5K Views
- TVWiz Khalifa Unveiled As The Chameleon On "The Masked Singer"Wiz Khalifa finished in third place on the show as the Chameleon.ByAlex Zidel3.5K Views
- TVOmarion Revealed To Be Yeti On "The Masked Singer"Right before the final round of "The Masked Singer," the artist masquerading as Yeti is eliminated and revealed to be Omarion. ByJoshua Robinson1.6K Views
- TVWiz Khalifa May Be A Contestant On "The Masked Singer"Following yesterday's episode of "The Masked Singer," fans are almost certain that one of the contestants is Wiz Khalifa.ByJoshua Robinson2.0K Views
- TVWendy Williams Says Nick Cannon Knew She Was On "Masked Singer"The talk show host could barely get through the song before she was shown to be the celebrity under "The Lips" costume.ByErika Marie5.5K Views
- TVNick Cannon To Remain Host Of "The Masked Singer" Following ApologyFox announced that Nick Cannon will keep his job as host of "The Masked Singer" after he apologized for his recent anti-semitic comments once again.ByLynn S.2.9K Views
- TVKandi Burruss Wins "The Masked Singer," Bow Wow Revealed To Be FrogKandi Burruss and Bow Wow were in the top three contenders on "The Masked Singer," but the Xscape singer took home the crown.ByErika Marie9.6K Views
- MusicJordyn Woods Planning To Record An AlbumJordyn Woods revealed she wants to release an album following the positive response to her unexpected reveal as the Kangaroo on "The Masked Singer"ByLynn S.1.6K Views
- TVJordyn Woods Belts Out Ballad As Kangaroo On "The Masked Singer'Jordyn Woods may have been cut from the show, but following her "The Masked Singer" feature, people are asking her about her music career.ByErika Marie7.4K Views
- TVRob Gronkowski Unveiled As The White Tiger On "The Masked Singer"Rob Gronkowski was revealed to be underneath the White Tiger costume all along on "The Masked Singer," confirming most of the judges and viewers' guesses.ByLynn S.1220 Views
- TV"The Masked Singer" Unveils Swan After Odd Sarah Palin RevealBella Thorne was revealed to be "The Masked Singer" underneath the Swan costume after the unconventional show unmasked Sarah Palin as the Bear last week.ByLynn S.2.6K Views