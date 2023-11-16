Metta Sandiford-Artest Revealed As “The Masked Singer” Contestant

Metta Sandiford-Artest has become the latest contestant to be eliminated from Fox's The Masked Singer. Sandiford-Artest, previously known as Metta World Peace, had been portraying "The Cuddle Monster" on the show where celebrities don elaborate disguises to conceal their identity. Sandiford-Artest was eliminated after the judges weren't swayed by his performances of "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" and "Can't Stop The Feeling". He became the seventh contestant eliminated from the season, following the likes of Anthony Anderson and Billie Jean King.

“It was an amazing experience. I love the character and the chakra, I was asking to make I more zenful. We’re from the hood. But you know, we like a zen too. I was trying to make it fun. I can’t wait for my grandbaby to see this," Sandiford-Artest told host Nick Cannon following his elimination. Nine contestants remain in the competition, with "Anteater" surviving the sing-off with Sandiford-Artest.

Is Metta Sandiford-Artest Joining It Is What It Is?

However, this may not be the last time we see Sandiford-Artest in a media role. Earlier this month, Cam'ron teased fans of It Is What It Is when he took to social media to hint at adding a new face to the lineup. “You already know, we about to get this meeting done,” Cam says in the clip. “It’s probably gonna be the biggest signing to the It Is What It Is team. The signing today is gonna be crazy," Cam'ron told the camera in the brief clip. Along with the clip, Cam'ron also included a photo of him with two NBA legends - Mark Jackson and Metta Sandiford-Artest.

Jackson, laid off by ESPN earlier this year, is a New York native taken 18th overall in 1987 out of St. John's. Named Rookie of the Year, Jackson would play nearly two decades in the league. After retiring in 2004, he would later return as a coach, heading the Warriors between 2011 and 2014. Meanwhile, Sandiford-Artest is a more recent product of St John's. Taking 16th overall in 1999, Metta also spent nearly 20 years in the league. He picked up a ring along the way, winning the 2010 title alongside Kobe and the Lakers.

