Jamie Lynn Spears Leaves “Dancing With The Stars” In “Shocking” Elimination

Jamie Lynn Spears's time on Dancing With The Stars is already at an end. The actress and sister of Britney was eliminated during the second week of Season 32. Spears and her partner Alan Bersten posted a respectable 16 for their Cha-Cha. However, they still found themselves in the bottom two alongside former NFL running back Adrian Peterson. They just didn't have the public votes and Spears was sent home. Peterson's samba had earned him a 15 from the judges. The judges were fairly shocked by Spears' exit, having praised her performance and improvement from week one.

Latin Week had proven to be a mixed bag. While most couples improved, there was still a week-low of 12 points for Mauricio Umansky. Meanwhile, two couples set a new season-high with 24 points. Xochitl Gomez scored 24 for her samba while Jason Mraz scored the same with his rumba. Also breaking 20 points were Lele Pons, Charity Lawson, and Ariana Madix. Next week, the show will have its first Motown Week of the season.

Jamie Lynn Dumped Amid Fan Backlash

It's safe to say that Spears was not the most popular contestant on this season of the show. In particular, she had received intense backlash from fans of her sister Britney during week one. Many people questioned why Britney hadn't been invited, with others calling it "Dancing With The Stars' Sister". Furthermore, several others openly wished for Jamie Lynn to get injured or for her partner Alan to sabotage the pair.

However, TMZ has reported that Britney was told about Jamie Lynn's casting prior to the show airing and "took it pretty well" according to one source. Spears has been facing her own dancing woes as of late. A string of knife videos sparked concern among fans and even led to the musician receiving a welfare check from local police. Outside of Britney, the Spears family had been pretty supportive of Jamie Lynn. Even Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline say he was rooting for her.

