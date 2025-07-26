50 Cent Set To Receive $200k Debt From Young Buck After Legal Victory

50 Cent is known for trolling those who owe him large amounts of money, using his catchphrase, “I need my money by Monday.”

50 Cent is set to receive over $200,000 from former G-Unit member Young Buck, following a lengthy legal battle that culminated in bankruptcy court. The payout comes as part of a final settlement confirmed in newly filed court documents from federal court in Nashville.

Young Buck, whose legal name is David Darnell Brown, has agreed to pay 50 Cent exactly $200,006.90. The figure is part of a group of unsecured creditor claims estimated between $192,000 and $207,000. Distribution of funds will begin once the liquidation of Buck’s estate is finalized, according to filings obtained by AllHipHop.

The money stems from a disputed $250,000 transaction. 50 Cent contends the amount was a loan, while Buck maintains it was an advance related to his obligations with G-Unit Records.

Buck also denied ever receiving the money, stating, “[50 Cent] never proved that he gave me the money.” Despite those objections, the court upheld 50 Cent’s claim under federal bankruptcy law.

50 Cent Debt Lawsuit

With no secured creditors involved—meaning no debts backed by collateral such as real estate or vehicles—the court prioritized unsecured debts, placing 50’s claim among the top obligations.

Court-appointed trustee Erica R. Johnson reported that Buck’s estate has generated roughly $1.05 million through liquidation. That total includes revenue from the sale of music royalties, cars, studio equipment, and personal jewelry. Nearly $445,000 has already been used to cover legal fees and administrative expenses.

Around $600,000 remains for distribution to creditors, with 50 Cent set to receive a substantial share. The bankruptcy court is expected to approve the final payment plan in the coming weeks. Once authorized, the funds will be disbursed to all remaining claimants, with 50 Cent listed among the principal recipients.

The settlement represents a significant chapter in a feud that has spanned more than a decade. Once collaborators under the G-Unit banner, 50 Cent and Young Buck’s relationship deteriorated into a series of legal and public spats.

The court’s decision brings resolution to one part of their dispute, offering financial closure to a rift that once blurred the lines between business and personal conflict.

