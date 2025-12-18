Rick Ross has a lot to be happy about. He's one of the more popular rappers this century thanks to big collabs, hit singles and MMG label. On top of his musical career, he's also a very savvy businessman. From ownership in the fast-food industry to creating his line of spirits, he's built quite a portfolio.

Making this all the more impressive is that he's done all of this and more before turning 50. The Florida MC will be hitting this major milestone next year (Jan. 28). Not only has he set himself up nicely when he decides to slow things down, he's also got generational wealth for his five children.

However, folks online and exes (especially Tia Kemp) have questioned his behavior given his age. That's not all too surprising. People who hold you in a negative light will always have something to say. But what is a bit shocking is that one of Rick Ross' kids are calling him out.

In this case it's his oldest, 23-year-old daughter Toie Roberts. Live Bitez caught a couple of clips from a recent live streaming session (Instagram?) wherein she calls him out for still acting like he's her age.

How Many Kids Does Rick Ross Have?

Toie says, "My daddy is old as f*ck and he acts like he's motherf*cking 20. I love this life, but I be telling that n**** 'slow down. When is you going to stop?'" she says.

Throughout the clip, she has a hard time wrapping her head around the fact that out of all of her siblings, two of them are adults. Toie's oldest is William Roberts III who's 19.

She goes on to claim that Ross has eight children in total however, that's merely an allegation right now. As we alluded to earlier, he's got five in total, per PEOPLE.

The rest of the clan includes Berkeley Hermès Roberts (8), Billion Leonard Roberts (7), and Bliss Roberts (5).