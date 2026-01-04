Blueface's Daughter Threatens To Call The Police On Him For Annoying Her

Even with his family, Blueface is quite the troll. Most recently, though, the person to feel the brunt of this wasn't his new girlfriend, his mother, or his ex partners. Rather, it was the California rapper's daughter Journey, whom he shares with Jaidyn Alexis along with their son Javaughn. During a recent livestream caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she threatened to call the police on him for annoying her.

"You're getting on my nerves!" the little one expressed in the clip. "Shush! You better chill right now. Or the police will get you... You're going to get in trouble."

"The po– Oh, no," Blue responded. "Oh, hell no. That's crazy, y'all. She said the police gon' get me if I don't chill."

"I'm calling the police on you," Journey said in another clip, which made him laugh. "You're going to go to jail. Go away! I'm going to calling them... Because you're under arrest."

"Bro, stop saying that!" Blueface remarked. "Stop saying 'police.' You gon' call the police on your dad? Okay, call the police then. *laughs*"

It's a pretty hilarious clip, albeit ironic given Blueface's previous legal trouble.

Why Was Blueface In Jail?

For those unaware, Blueface recently served a two-year jail sentence stemming from 2021 battery charges and a January 2024 arrest for violating the terms of his probation. He left prison in November of last year, sparking a lot of discussion over his new face tattoos and his immediate return to his romantic relationship antics.

But Blueface has other, comparably lighter court cases to handle. The mother of Soulja Boy's child won a defamation lawsuit against him for claiming that he fathered their child. The "Thotiana" artist now owes her around $130K, which has intensified his beef with Soulja.

They recently went back and forth at each other, and as long as that court case remains relevant, we doubt they will stop. In fact, even the full payment of his debt will probably not settle the score.