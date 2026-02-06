Bunce Road Blues - Song by J. Cole featuring Future & Tems

"Bunce Road Blues" is the seventh track on J. Cole's brand new album "The Fall-Off," which just came out at midnight.

The seventh song on J. Cole 's The Fall-Off is a spectacular collaboration between Cole, Future , and Tems, with production from The Alchemist . This is an absolute who's who of the hip-hop and r&b world. If you are a Cole fan, you cannot help but jump for joy at this kind of collaboration. "Bunce Road Blues" just sounds fantastic, too. Everyone is putting their best foot forward on this one. Cole and Future deliver some dope bars, while Tems soars over The Alchemist's production. Truly, a one-of-a-kind song on an album that is living up to the hype.

