Bunce Road Blues - Song by J. Cole featuring Future & Tems

The seventh song on J. Cole's The Fall-Off is a spectacular collaboration between Cole, Future, and Tems, with production from The Alchemist. This is an absolute who's who of the hip-hop and r&b world. If you are a Cole fan, you cannot help but jump for joy at this kind of collaboration. "Bunce Road Blues" just sounds fantastic, too. Everyone is putting their best foot forward on this one. Cole and Future deliver some dope bars, while Tems soars over The Alchemist's production. Truly, a one-of-a-kind song on an album that is living up to the hype.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from Bunce Road Blues
I probably been singin' this shit for too long
Pardon me if I've been soundin' some broken record
I come from the brokest of homes, shit
I come from the brokest of homes