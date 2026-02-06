Drum N Bass - Song by J. Cole

So far, J. Cole's The Fall-Off is proving to be a modern rap epic. At two discs and 24 tracks, there is no denying that Cole has a whole lot to say. This could be his last album, and he is making sure that it counts, which is something you love to see. Overall, this is an album that you cannot help but enjoy. Songs like "Drum n Bass" are good reasons for that. On this song, we get some subdued production from Cole, although there are some flourishes with the piano that keep you entertained. Not to mention, the rapping is at a high level, which is what we come to Cole for.