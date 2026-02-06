Drum N Bass - Song by J. Cole

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
j-cole-thefalloff j-cole-thefalloff
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
J. Cole just dropped off his new album "The Fall-Off," and the ninth song on the project is simply titled "Drum N Bass."

So far, J. Cole's The Fall-Off is proving to be a modern rap epic. At two discs and 24 tracks, there is no denying that Cole has a whole lot to say. This could be his last album, and he is making sure that it counts, which is something you love to see. Overall, this is an album that you cannot help but enjoy. Songs like "Drum n Bass" are good reasons for that. On this song, we get some subdued production from Cole, although there are some flourishes with the piano that keep you entertained. Not to mention, the rapping is at a high level, which is what we come to Cole for.

Release Date: February 6, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: The Fall-Off

Quotable Lyrics from Drum N Bass

Now get the fuck up out my face, what you talm 'bout
I got too much on my plate, and I know you can't relate
They show love, but it be fake, fuck you talm 'bout
Shit be covering up the hate, I know how to spot a snake

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
The Fall-Off Mixtapes The Fall-Off - Album by J. Cole
BET's Freestyle Friday: LA Music Daylyt's Reaction To "The Fall-Off" Resurfaces After J. Cole Finally Announces The Album
News Authentic
2025 Dreamville Music Festival Music How To Listen To J. Cole's "The Fall-Off"
Comments 0