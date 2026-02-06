Legacy - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole has a new album out called "The Fall-Off," and here, we are highlighting the sixth track on the album, "Legacy."

The first few songs on The Fall-Off are a blistering barrage of bars and hard beats. With "Legacy," Cole certainly slows things down. This song can be described as a ballad of sorts. It is a guitar-driven instrumental, while Cole even comes through with some singing. Once you get past that sugary sweet intro, you get some under drums, all while Cole starts to speed up his rapping. It is a song that certainly showcases the many sides of J. Cole , which is something you can't hate on.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!