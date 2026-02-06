Legacy - Song by J. Cole

BY Alexander Cole
J. Cole has a new album out called "The Fall-Off," and here, we are highlighting the sixth track on the album, "Legacy."

The first few songs on The Fall-Off are a blistering barrage of bars and hard beats. With "Legacy," Cole certainly slows things down. This song can be described as a ballad of sorts. It is a guitar-driven instrumental, while Cole even comes through with some singing. Once you get past that sugary sweet intro, you get some under drums, all while Cole starts to speed up his rapping. It is a song that certainly showcases the many sides of J. Cole, which is something you can't hate on.

Release Date: February 6, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: The Fall-Off

Quotable Lyrics from Legacy

Commitment issues, I can't even decide what's for dinner
Pardon these selfish flows, I needed Yelp for hoes
I need to read reviews, 'cause some of the evil I see you do is unbelievable
Menopause shit, inconceivable

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop.
