The Villest - Song by J. Cole

If you are someone who likes it when J. Cole gets into his storytelling bag, then you are going to love the new song "The Villest." This is the third song on the second disc of the new album The Fall-Off. Cole is bringing his A-game on this new project, and there is really no denying it. This is one of the more laid-back songs on the album, and it fits the vibe of Disc 39 quite nicely. Cole wanted to give fans a range of sounds on this album, and it is working in his favor. There are nine tracks to go, and we are excited to hear what's coming.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from The Villest
Dust off the old notebook where a younger Jermain Lamar wrote hooks to get a glimpse at what his hopes looked like
Back in his younger years
And found a page stained with what seems to be a hundred tears