Quik Stop - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole has just released his new album "The Fall-Off," and the third-to-last track is called "Quik Stop," and it's storytelling at its finest.

We need to change our ways, doin' the same thing we did yesterday Making beats, gettin' high, chasing freaks, feeling fine It's still the same old shit (The same old shit), but I think we ain't gon' quit Making a rhyme, climbing a hill, stayin' alive, tryin' to live (Once in a while, I get in my head too much) Just tryin' to live (And that's when I call, hoping you appear God) That's all it is

We are nearing the end of J. Cole 's new album The Fall-Off , which has proven to be a rap epic that fans are going to enjoy...at least we think so. Overall, Cole has done some impressive rapping on this album, including on the song "Quik Stop." This is a song in which Cole tells the story of going to a gas station, where a fan came up to him and told him how much he loves him. It's a moment of clarity for the rapper, who realizes the impact he has made on people's lives. Quite frankly, it is a beautiful story that showcases the impact the artist has had on the rap game.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!