Quik Stop - Song by J. Cole

We are nearing the end of J. Cole's new album The Fall-Off, which has proven to be a rap epic that fans are going to enjoy...at least we think so. Overall, Cole has done some impressive rapping on this album, including on the song "Quik Stop." This is a song in which Cole tells the story of going to a gas station, where a fan came up to him and told him how much he loves him. It's a moment of clarity for the rapper, who realizes the impact he has made on people's lives. Quite frankly, it is a beautiful story that showcases the impact the artist has had on the rap game.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from Quik Stop
We need to change our ways, doin' the same thing we did yesterday
Making beats, gettin' high, chasing freaks, feeling fine
It's still the same old shit (The same old shit), but I think we ain't gon' quit
Making a rhyme, climbing a hill, stayin' alive, tryin' to live
(Once in a while, I get in my head too much) Just tryin' to live
(And that's when I call, hoping you appear God) That's all it is