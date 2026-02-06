Ocean Way - Song by J. Cole

"Ocean Way" is the final song on "The Fall-Off," and it is a ballad that sees J. Cole delivering one of his best singing performances.

J. Cole 's album The Fall-Off is finally here, and by now, you have likely made it to the end of the album. Overall, it was quite the journey, wasn't it? The final track is "Ocean Way." As you will hear, it is a ballad with guitar chords being strummed, while Cole sings his heart out. It is a great way to end the album, as the artist doesn't have anything left to prove. He rapped on another level throughout this body of work, and we are excited to dive back in, this morning.

