Run A Train - Song by J. Cole

The Fall-Off is the latest album from J. Cole, and if one thing is for certain, it is that the artist has delivered us a modern rap epic. There are 24 tracks to get through right now. The fourth song on the album is called "Run A Train," and it has a truly gorgeous instrumental. In fact, one thing that is for certain about this album is that the production is out of this world. Of course, so is the rapping. This is another storytelling track from Cole, who is using every single trick in his playbook to craft a beautiful new song. This is absolutely one of those songs that we will have to revisit.