Run A Train - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole is back with "The Fall-Off," and the fourth song on the album is called "Run A Train." You can listen below.

The Fall-Off is the latest album from J. Cole, and if one thing is for certain, it is that the artist has delivered us a modern rap epic. There are 24 tracks to get through right now. The fourth song on the album is called "Run A Train," and it has a truly gorgeous instrumental. In fact, one thing that is for certain about this album is that the production is out of this world. Of course, so is the rapping. This is another storytelling track from Cole, who is using every single trick in his playbook to craft a beautiful new song. This is absolutely one of those songs that we will have to revisit.

Release Date: February 6, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: The Fall-Off

Quotable Lyrics from Run A Train

They say the Lord's timing is divine
And I walk with Him, so that explains mine
Cold deep down you may find
All that pain creates a strange bond

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
