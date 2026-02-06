What If - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole raps from the perspective of Biggie on the song "What If," which is found near the end of his album "The Fall-Off."

"What If" is certainly one of the more unique songs on J. Cole 's new album The Fall-Off . It is a song that begins with a verse rapped from the perspective of Biggie, talking to 2Pac . In the second half of the song, the perspective flips, and we get 2Pac speaking to Biggie. It is an interesting concept, and one that will certainly grab people's attention. Overall, Cole is absolutely doing his thing all over this record, and it is one of the songs that has viral potential. We can just imagine what the discourse around this is going to be like.

