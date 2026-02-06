What If - Song by J. Cole

"What If" is certainly one of the more unique songs on J. Cole's new album The Fall-Off. It is a song that begins with a verse rapped from the perspective of Biggie, talking to 2Pac. In the second half of the song, the perspective flips, and we get 2Pac speaking to Biggie. It is an interesting concept, and one that will certainly grab people's attention. Overall, Cole is absolutely doing his thing all over this record, and it is one of the songs that has viral potential. We can just imagine what the discourse around this is going to be like.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from What If
What's up, Pac?
I heard that record that you did that just dropped, it's bubblin'
Got me wonderin' when the love stopped
Hit him up, I'm like maybe I should