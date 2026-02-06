Old Dog - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole is delivering a whole plethora of sounds on his new album The Fall-Off. The range of songs here is quite vast, which is good news for the fans who have been waiting years for the new album. On this project, it is clear that Cole is making a statement about his place in the rap game. With the song "Old Dog," Cole is certainly going with a more in-your-face approach. Disc 39 starts off with some softer songs, but this is absolutely not one of them.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from Old Dog
Uh, I'm back home for the time being
C-O-L-E stayed up, N.C., that's whеre you'll find me in
Right off of 95, we had a littlе town meeting
Down in the villa, if you real, then you can chime in