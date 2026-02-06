Old Dog - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole has returned with "The Fall-Off," and getting into Disc39, we have some truly dope tracks, especially "Old Dog."

J. Cole is delivering a whole plethora of sounds on his new album The Fall-Off. The range of songs here is quite vast, which is good news for the fans who have been waiting years for the new album. On this project, it is clear that Cole is making a statement about his place in the rap game. With the song "Old Dog," Cole is certainly going with a more in-your-face approach. Disc 39 starts off with some softer songs, but this is absolutely not one of them.

