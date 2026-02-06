Lonely At The Top - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole has arrived with his new album "The Fall-Off," and the bonus track on Disc29 is a song called "Lonely At The Top."

I never understood the phrase it's lonely at the top Until I scaled that mountain all the way up 'til it stopped And if you're ever blessed enough to make it to this spot You'll see the ones you looked up to unfortunately had to drop

"Lonely At The Top" is the bonus track off Disc 29 from J. Cole 's new album The Fall-Off . Overall, this is an album that has been years in the making, and it sounds like it. The production is intricate and varied. Meanwhile, Cole does a lot of cool things throughout the first disc. From heavy rapping to melodic passages, the full range of versatility is being shown here. Having said that, Cole gets introspective on "Lonely At The Top," and it leads to a more subdued song that gives us a break before the start of Disc 39.

