Lonely At The Top - Song by J. Cole

"Lonely At The Top" is the bonus track off Disc 29 from J. Cole's new album The Fall-Off. Overall, this is an album that has been years in the making, and it sounds like it. The production is intricate and varied. Meanwhile, Cole does a lot of cool things throughout the first disc. From heavy rapping to melodic passages, the full range of versatility is being shown here. Having said that, Cole gets introspective on "Lonely At The Top," and it leads to a more subdued song that gives us a break before the start of Disc 39.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from Lonely At The Top
I never understood the phrase it's lonely at the top
Until I scaled that mountain all the way up 'til it stopped
And if you're ever blessed enough to make it to this spot
You'll see the ones you looked up to unfortunately had to drop