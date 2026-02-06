39 Intro - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole begins Disc 39 of The Fall-Off with a unique intro track, simply titled "39 Intro." Interestingly, this song starts off with some indie rock chords that go on for quite some time. It is here that Cole continues to show us that he has a worthy singing voice that can make a big impression. Once we get into the second half of the song, we get something a lot bouncier. This is where the artist drops more bars, while also giving a repetitive hook that makes you nod your head. Cole is rapping fast here, and it is clear that he is putting on an absolute clinic.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics From 39 Intro
A spaceship lands on Mars
Halfway to the stars, halfway to the stars
Wanna be where you are?
It seems we're worlds apart
It seems we're worlds apart