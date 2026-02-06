Life Sentence - Song by J. Cole

"Life Sentence" is a song that finds itself in the middle of Disc 39 of J. Cole's new album The Fall-Off. If one thing is for certain here, it is that Cole has delivered an album that is going to impress fans. There is a real diversity in sound, and that is something to celebrate these days. Of course, we all knew Cole could do it. Speaking of the aforementioned "Life Sentence," this is a song oozing with heart. The artist gives us a more melodic tune, and one that speaks to the women who hold men down. It's a sweet song, and one that is going to be appreciated by many.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from Life Sentence
The temptation of other lovers is a hard one
To overcome when you're young and your stars done
A line that women that wouldn't give you time is callin' you fine
Lust creeps all through your mind, I'm tryin' my hardest