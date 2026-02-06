Life Sentence - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole has delivered a dope project with "The Fall-Off," and the song "Life Sentence," is the fifth track from Disc39.

"Life Sentence" is a song that finds itself in the middle of Disc 39 of J. Cole 's new album The Fall-Off . If one thing is for certain here, it is that Cole has delivered an album that is going to impress fans. There is a real diversity in sound, and that is something to celebrate these days. Of course, we all knew Cole could do it. Speaking of the aforementioned "Life Sentence," this is a song oozing with heart. The artist gives us a more melodic tune, and one that speaks to the women who hold men down. It's a sweet song, and one that is going to be appreciated by many.

