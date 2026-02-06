Safety - Song by J. Cole

The third song on J. Cole's new album is called "Safety." It is a five-minute epic with a gorgeous instrumental that gives Cole lots of room to showcase his talent. There was a lot of anticipation going into The Fall-Off. So much so that it almost felt impossible to live up to. However, it seems clear to us that the artist is delivering some incredible bars. Overall, Cole is a master of his craft, and with a 24-song album, there is no denying that Cole has a whole lot to say. Songs like "Safety" have great rapping and some melodic parts, which just show how much versatility the artist has.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from Safety
Yo, Jermaine, what's the word?
I got a new number, delete that old one
By now, I'm sure you must've heard
About how I got jammed up and had to sit some