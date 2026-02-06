Safety - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole has released his new album "The Fall-Off," and his song "Safety" is the third track from the new magnum opus.

The third song on J. Cole 's new album is called "Safety." It is a five-minute epic with a gorgeous instrumental that gives Cole lots of room to showcase his talent. There was a lot of anticipation going into The Fall-Off . So much so that it almost felt impossible to live up to. However, it seems clear to us that the artist is delivering some incredible bars. Overall, Cole is a master of his craft, and with a 24-song album, there is no denying that Cole has a whole lot to say. Songs like "Safety" have great rapping and some melodic parts, which just show how much versatility the artist has.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!