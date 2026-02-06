And The Whole World Is Ville - Song by J. Cole

"And The Whole World Is Ville" is the penultimate track on J. Cole's "The Fall-Off," and it is a true love letter to where he's from.

What I rep to the death is where my steps were first taken At the same time's, my mind's felt the earth shaking Under her, her youngest son was a baby Godzilla Raised amongst the days and the crazy-eyed killers, uh

With "And The Whole World Is Ville," J. Cole gave fans a love letter to his hometown. It makes for an absolutely gorgeous penultimate track on The Fall-Off , which has proven to be an amazing album. The concepts, the storytelling, and the range of sounds are impressive. Overall, the artist has proven that he really is one of the best. Sometimes, it can be easy to forget this. However, with this album, it seems like the artist has moved on from the sins of his Kendrick Lamar , and we are so happy to hear it.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!