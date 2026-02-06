And The Whole World Is Ville - Song by J. Cole

With "And The Whole World Is Ville," J. Cole gave fans a love letter to his hometown. It makes for an absolutely gorgeous penultimate track on The Fall-Off, which has proven to be an amazing album. The concepts, the storytelling, and the range of sounds are impressive. Overall, the artist has proven that he really is one of the best. Sometimes, it can be easy to forget this. However, with this album, it seems like the artist has moved on from the sins of his Kendrick Lamar, and we are so happy to hear it.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from And The Whole World Is Ville
What I rep to the death is where my steps were first taken
At the same time's, my mind's felt the earth shaking
Under her, her youngest son was a baby Godzilla
Raised amongst the days and the crazy-eyed killers, uh