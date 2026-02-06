Bombs In The Ville/Hit The Gas - Song By J. Cole

There are some sensational songs on The Fall-Off, and one of them just so happens to be "Bombs In The Ville/Hit The Gas," which is a song told in two parts. In fact, the artist runs the whole gamut of emotions throughout the song. From laid-back production to off-the-wall 808s, Cole is doing a lot on this track. If one thing has been proven with this album, it is that Cole is versatile. We already knew that, but he certainly takes his talents up to 11 with his new album, and we thank him for it. What a treat this has been so far.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from Bombs In The Ville/Hit The Gas
I want to lock it down, make time for you
Chocolate brown, what sign are you?
I don't know, but I got a feeling that can't be stopped
Hugged up with you in the parking lot