Only You - Song by J. Cole featuring Jah Cure

Nearing the end of The Fall-Off, J. Cole has dropped off a pop song of sorts, called "Only You." This is a song with strong production and a truly sticky hook. The rapping throughout the track is dope, and it shows Cole giving us some enticing songwriting. This song also comes with a feature from the Jamaican artist Jah Cure. Bringing in that sound for this album really adds layers to it. Clearly, Cole wanted to make an impression. So far, it is working. That said, we still have an album to close out, and repeated listens are on the way.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from Only You
Sunny days, rainy nights, I know
Should be there for me, no matter what
If I miss your call, I'ma call back
Never too far, no, I'm never too far
Wherever you are, that's where I'm at