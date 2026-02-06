Only You - Song by J. Cole featuring Jah Cure

J. Cole has delivered "The Fall-Off" in its entirety, and the song "Only You" remains one of the staples of the second disc.

Sunny days, rainy nights, I know Should be there for me, no matter what If I miss your call, I'ma call back Never too far, no, I'm never too far Wherever you are, that's where I'm at

Nearing the end of The Fall-Off , J. Cole has dropped off a pop song of sorts, called "Only You." This is a song with strong production and a truly sticky hook. The rapping throughout the track is dope, and it shows Cole giving us some enticing songwriting. This song also comes with a feature from the Jamaican artist Jah Cure. Bringing in that sound for this album really adds layers to it. Clearly, Cole wanted to make an impression. So far, it is working. That said, we still have an album to close out, and repeated listens are on the way.

