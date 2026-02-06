Man Up Above - Song by J. Cole featuring Marvin Sapp

Disc 39 of J. Cole's new album The Fall-Off takes a much more melodic approach. The songwriting is on another level, and Cole is showing us that he is better than many of his peers. Whether or not he reclaims Big Three status truly remains to be seen. Having said that, we are enjoying the song "Man Up Above," which has some dope storytelling. It also contains some vocals from the legendary Marvin Sapp. This is a recipe for success that a lot of fans are going to be able to appreciate.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from Man Up Above
Whole lotta O's gettin' sold on the block
Don't go outside a lot, ain't tryna get popped
12 bustin' in while we scrapin' out the pot
We runnin' out the spot, we runnin' out the spot