Man Up Above - Song by J. Cole featuring Marvin Sapp

J. Cole has delivered a gorgeous new song from "The Fall-Off" called "Man Up Above" which features vocals from Marvin Sapp.

Disc 39 of J. Cole 's new album The Fall-Off takes a much more melodic approach. The songwriting is on another level, and Cole is showing us that he is better than many of his peers. Whether or not he reclaims Big Three status truly remains to be seen. Having said that, we are enjoying the song "Man Up Above," which has some dope storytelling. It also contains some vocals from the legendary Marvin Sapp. This is a recipe for success that a lot of fans are going to be able to appreciate.

