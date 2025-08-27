Onlyfans Model Exposes Lil Baby’s Alleged Text Messages

Lil Baby has had interactions with OnlyFans models before, and they have usually not panned out well for him.

Lil Baby apparently has taken his love for a woman too far and now she's trying to expose him. A nameless OnlyFans model has leaked some alleged text messages from the rapper, and they don't make him look good. The screenshots show him crashing out after she chose to ignore him as caught by The Neighborhood Talk.

The reason why she claims she did is because she allegedly was with "boat" aka, Lil Yachty. It took some wild texts from Lil Baby to get this out of her, too. He allegedly threatened to pull up to her house in Orlando if he didn't get some type of clarity.

Her text reads, "I'm going to be honest I didn't cut you off because idfwy. I just felt it was disrespectful on my end to take it to that point of sharing my body with you when I used to mess with boat. I don't know your relationship with him and I'm not that type of woman."

Baby allegedly hit back with, "Well I def respect that on all levels but at this point it's too f*ccin late for allat lol. Boat my lil brother no matter what!! It ain't that type of situation tho."

He allegedly added, "I've told boat I'm on your body tho not since we've met but before I met you when I seen him with you I told him like that's my dream woman."

Lil Baby The Leak$

He also allegedly told the model that his "soul was attached" to her as well and that he would be willing to confess his love for her in front of "boat."

His alleged persistence seemingly paid off though as the woman said if he could get her dream car he could have her "forever."

Baby allegedly responded, "That's like the easiest thing you could of said. Like come on now that's easy. What kind of car is that." She said either a Rolls-Royce Cullinan or a 2025 Porsche GT3 RS in pink."

This an interesting revelation to surface and a bit of an awkward one if it's true. It also arrives a few days before his next album, The Leak$, drops next Friday, September 5. Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Skooly, Lil Yachty, Veeze, and more are slated to be features.

