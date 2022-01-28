The first month of 2022 is coming to a close and all month long, we've been blessed with some incredible music releases. From The Weeknd's sensational Dawn FM album to Gunna's DS4EVER and NBA YoungBoy's Colors mixtape, it's been an exciting start to the new year music-wise.

As we head into February next week, love songs will be planted strongly on our playlists with Valentine's Day on the horizon. We've still got a few weeks to turn up to our favorite hip-hop releases though before fully switching over to R&B.

Once again, we're counting down some of the best releases from the last week, including Friday's additions, to give you a clue into what to download for this weekend. With new albums arriving from NLE Choppa, Doe Boy, Babyface Ray, BlocBoy JB, and others, we've got a lot to unpack this week. Additionally, singles from Quavo, NIGO, Coi Leray, and Benny the Butcher are all keeping us excited for their upcoming full-length releases.

To get a glimpse of what dropped this week, scroll through our curated list of new music releases from today and the last seven days.

Let us know your favorite new song/album in the comments.

Benny the Butcher is officially back, announcing the upcoming release of his project, Tana Talk 4, with the release of the new single "Johnny P's Caddy" featuring J. Cole. Over production from The Alchemist, Benny claims that he brought validity to Griselda and demands respect from the rest of the rap game. Cole jumps in for a second verse, declaring himself the best rapper alive at the end of the song.

This is one of the toughest rap songs of the entire year so far, and it's a must-listen for this weekend.

It really sounds like, despite a very obvious focus on growing his 1017 label's roster, Gucci Mane is back in legendary form as a rapper. The Atlanta rap veteran's new single, "Rumors," is his most memorable single in recent memory, continuing a line of successful releases from the trap legend. Lil Durk is featured on the record, kicking off the Tay Keith-produced song before Gucci spits headline-worthy bars in the second verse, mentioning Pookie Loc, Jeezy's deceased friend who Wop was accused of killing back in 2005.

If you've been underwhelmed by Gucci's recent musical output, turn this one on and get excited again.

Memphis-based rapper NLE Choppa continues his ascent of the rap game with his new studio album, Me Vs. Me. The introspective new body of work includes the focus track, "Push It" featuring Young Thug, as well as fifteen other energy-heavy records. Features include Polo G, MoneyBagg Yo, and G Herbo. The album also includes previously released singles, including "Mmm Hmm," "Final Warning," and "Jumpin."

The 19-year-old rapper still has so much time ahead of him and already, he's one of the most popular artists out here doing it. His new album shows his progression to date.

Adding a trio of new songs to the backend of his latest studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, Florida-based rap legend Rick Ross flexes opulence on his new deluxe edition. The project includes new collaborations with AZ and Anderson .Paak, as well as a solo track called "Revelations." If you were a fan of his new album, you'll want to spend some time with the new songs this weekend.

Beating the rush by releasing his new album on Wednesday, Cleveland-born rapper Doe Boy is enjoying his biggest release to date. OH REALLY is the title of the Freebandz-affiliated rapper's new album, which features guest verses from Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and more. The album has already received co-signs from the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and other stars. With OH REALLY, it looks like this could end up being the most impactful year of Doe Boy's career.

With the release of Quavo's new introspective single, "Shooters Inside My Crib," it feels like the Migos could be headed towards upcoming full-length solo drops. Offset has also been teasing new music, so it makes sense that 2022 could be a year for the three rappers to level up individually. The new record arrived on Friday (January 28) with a new music video directed by DrewFilmedIt. Fans may be surprised by the lack of auto-tune on Quavo's vocals, switching up his signature sound for a more natural go-around.

Shortly following what would have marked XXXTENTACION's twenty-fourth birthday, the late Florida-based rapper's estate announced the re-release of "vice city" on all digital streaming platforms. As his team continues to roll out some new music from the late Jahseh Onfroy, an emphasis is being placed on clearing samples and beats from his older catalog, adding those records to streaming services.

This is a fan-favorite from his 2014 release catalog. Stay tuned to see which other XXX favs get re-released this year.

The first of two major returns this week, PARTYNEXTDOOR's first musical output of the year comes through a collaboration with producer OG Parker. "No Fuss" arrives ahead of Valentine's Day and would fit perfectly on any new R&B playlists this weekend. It's a preview of what we can expect from PND for the rest of 2022.

Ella Mai is this week's second big return, coming back to the spotlight after a quiet year. Impacting us with the new single, "DFMU," this one is another perfect addition to your R&B playlists for the next few weeks, signaling Ella's recent mindset as she lovingly sings about a relationship, detailing the tug-and-war-like games being played with her heart.

Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J are two of the most consistent rappers of the last decade, refusing to slow up despite hip-hop trends being rejuvenated and bringing new sounds to the mainstream. With a new collaborative album arriving next month, the two weed-loving rappers kicked off their rollout with "Backseat," featuring Project Pat. The single follows their "Pop That Trunk" collaboration from December, offering another glimpse into what their album will sound like.

After previewing the song last year, one of Coi Leray's best musical displays has officially been released. "Anxiety" has been in the works for a few months as Coi perfects her upcoming debut album. The catchy new single is equally introspective, dealing with Coi's insecurities and how she knows she's destined for greatness. Be sure to check this one out this weekend. It will surely help to convert some of her haters.

It's something about Lupe Fiasco that just makes his punchlines seem so effortless. The veteran Chicago-based rapper returned with the release of his new freestyle, "100 Chicagos," which translates as a lyrical exercise to keep his skills sharpened. One of the greatest lyricists of all time, this is one that hip-hop fans should definitely have on their lists for this weekend.

Ahead of the release of Saba's upcoming studio album, the Chicago-born rapper came through with a new single, "Survivor's Guilt" featuring G Herbo. It follows the release of Saba's recent song featuring Krayzie Bone. Few Good Things is expected to drop next week.

One of the most underrated rappers of our time, Florida-based recording artist Denzel Curry is back with his new single, "Walkin." In addition to the new single, Zel announced his upcoming tour dates for 2022. This is the first single from his upcoming album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

Lil Tecca has progressed a lot since he initially burst onto the scene a few years ago. With the release of his new single, "Fallin," you can see just how far he's come production-wise in a short time. It seems this will be a big year for Tecca, who has started teasing an upcoming collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert. Stay tuned for more as the weeks pass by.

One of the voices of his city, Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is enjoying one of his biggest releases to date with his new studio album, FACE. Kicking off the rollout by debuting a new billboard in the middle of Times Square, this chapter of Babyface Ray's career has been an intriguing one to keep track of. His new album features outstanding production with more than enough beat switches to keep our minds busy, as well as features from Wiz Khalifa, G Herbo, Pusha-T, and more.

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB is on the comeback trail, stepping back into the game in the same manner that he walked in: with mega-producer Tay Keith. Releasing his new album Bacc 2 Da Bloc on Wednesday, the 25-year-old's return album has been getting high praise from the rapper's fans. With features from Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, SpotemGottem, and more, this is a solid effort from Bloc filled with tremendous production.

Yung Kayo - "YEET" (feat. Yeat)

YSL Records-signed artist Yung Kayo is quickly rising to become one of the more well-known characters from the Atlanta-based label. As he continues to make noise around the country, he teams up with underground sensation Yeat for the new single, "YEET." If you're a fan of Playboi Carti, UnoTheActivist, Rico Nasty, and other similar artists, you'll like this one.

KYLE - It's Not So Bad

Cheery hitmaker KYLE is here to remind us that, despite the last few years being absolutely terrible, things aren't as bad as they could be. Releasing his new album as an independent artist, It's Not So Bad, KYLE returns with eleven new songs, including features from Dougie F, Ivory Scott, and more. Check out his latest to hear what he's been up to.

Dro Kenji - WITH OR WITHOUT YOU

His most complete body of work to date, Dro Kenji shows flashes of brilliance on his new project, WITH OR WITHOUT YOU. A magician with his melodies, the rising rapper unleashes a fifteen-song project with features from Scorey and Highway, as well as production from Internet Money.

Let us know what music you've got on rotation today in the comment section. Check out our songs section for more new releases today.