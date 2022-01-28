Coi Leray Kicks Off Album Rollout With New Single "Anxiety"

Coi Leray knows that she's destined for greatness. So, even despite all the negativity online, she's powering ahead with the release of her new single, "Anxiety." Detailing her battle with anxiety over the years, Coi says that her mental anguish is what leads her to "keep it on [her]" all the time, speaking about her rise to the top as she inches closer to her debut album release.

The catchy new single was previewed last year to much fanfare. This week, Coi announced the release date, officially kicking off the rollout to her upcoming album. Previously confirming in an interview with HNHH that "Anxiety" will appear on the album, this is one of Coi's catchiest songs to date. Interestingly enough, the infectious tune deals with some of Coi's biggest insecurities, marking her as a special talent who can get the world dancing while detailing her pain.

Listen to Coi's new single below and let us know what you think of it. Stay tuned for more information about her upcoming album.





Quotable Lyrics:

I still got anxiety, that's why I keep it on me

Sometimes I feel like, can't trust no one around me

There's another side of me but I don't even show it

'Cause I got way too many people eating off me

Been through depression

And I learned my lessons

So I count my blessings and run it up

But I still got anxiety, that's why I keep it on me

Sometimes I feel like, can't trust no one around me