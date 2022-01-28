Quavo Gets Introspective On "Shooters In My Crib"

We're used to receiving club or party-ready tracks from Quavo but this time around, the rapper decided to switch things up. Quavo has been the subject of rumors regarding his next solo effort, a project that follows his debut solo record Quavo Huncho that he dropped off back in 2018. There may be more news about that project in the weeks to come because on Friday (January 28), the Migos rapper dropped off "Shooters Inside My Crib," a track where he reflects on how different things could be if his life took another path.

Meanwhile, Quavo has been keeping himself quite busy. It's reported that he may make an appearance on The Game's next record, he recently made an appearance on WWE, and there were rumors that he reconnected with Karrueche Tran. We'll keep you updated with more from Quavo as he reveals information about his next project, but in the meantime, stream "Shooters Inside My Crib," produced by Money Montage, Ayo B and CTP, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Made 'em train to kill, if he caught a body, he signed a deal

Don't talk about it, nobody squeal

Upgrade the watches from stainless steel

If you woke up in the morning and got you a million, just tell me just how would you feel?