Rick Ross Shares "Richer Than I Ever Been (Deluxe)" With 3 New Tracks

January 28, 2022 01:40
Richer Than I Ever Been (Deluxe)
Rick Ross

Anderson .Paak and AZ make appearances on this updated version of Rozay's hit record.


It doesn't look as if Rick Ross is quite done with Richer Than I Ever Been. The Florida icon has returned with an update to his album that he release just over a month ago and added three additional songs with two new features. Anderson .Paak and AZ assist on two of the tracks and these add-ons have already been praised by fans.

Earlier this month, Rozay partnered with DreamDoll as they unveiled the music video to their "Wiggle" collaboration, and it's expected that more visuals from this album are on their way. In the meantime, revisit Richer Than I Ever Been, take a listen to the new tracks, and let us know what you think of this deluxe version.

Also, make sure to check out our article: Rick Ross "Richer Than I've Ever Been" Review.

Tracklist

1. Little Havana Ft. Willie Falcon & The-Dream
2. The Pulitzer
3. Rapper Estates Ft. Benny The Butcher
4. Marathon
5. Warm Words In A Cold World Ft. Wale & Future
6. Wiggle Ft. DreamDoll
7. Can’t Be Broke Ft. Yungeen Ace & Major Nine
8. Made It OUt Alive Ft. Blxst
9. Outlawz Ft. Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage
10. Imperial High
11. Richer Than I Ever Been
12. Hella Smoke ft. Wiz Khalifa
13. Vacheron ft. AZ
14. Revelations
15. Not For Nothing ft. Anderson .Paak

