Doe Boy Releases New Album "Oh Really" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, G Herbo, & More

Cleveland-born, Atlanta-raised rapper Doe Boy isn't playing around on his new album, OH REALLY. The 27-year-old rapper's most highly-anticipated project to date, OH REALLY was released on Wednesday morning (January 26) with features from Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, MoneyBagg Yo, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Nardo Wick, Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, and more.

The Freebandz-affiliated artist shines on the nineteen-song tracklist, which features production from Tay Keith, ATL Jacob, and more. The album also includes previously released singles "LOW KEY" with Lil Uzi Vert and "AIN'T MY FAULT" with Rowdy Rebel and 42 Dugg.





"I wanna dedicate this album to my family, my fans, my city Cleveland and the whole state of Ohio, without y’all there is no me," said Doe Boy about the release. "I’m proud to be the face and representation of the streets and what we really come from. If I can do it, anybody can, I hope my success inspires you. I love you deeply because the support always outweighs the hate by far so I’m gone put on forever no matter what. They can say whatever but they can’t take away the fact that I’m really who I say I am."

In addition to the album's release this morning, Doe Boy also dropped the music video for "BIG OH REALLY."

With this release, it's looking like this could be a huge year for Doe Beezy. Listen to the new album below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. BIG OH REALLY

2. 3AM IN LA

3. RESPECTFULLY

4. AIN'T MY FAULT (with Rowdy Rebel) [feat. 42 Dugg]

5. OPP PARTY (feat. Nardo Wick & G Herbo)

6. I A DO IT

7. BOFFUM (feat. MoneyBagg Yo)

8. GENUINE

9. REAL RECOGNIZE REAL (feat. Roddy Ricch)

10. CRY FOR ME (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

11. LEMON SQUEEZE

12. MISSION IMPOSSIBLE (feat. Lil Double 0)

13. ONNA HOOD (feat. Babyface Ray)

14. PERFECT TIMING (feat. Vory)

15. SNATCH YO SOUL

16. LIFE GOES ON

17. FEAR NOBODY (feat. Johnny Blaze)

18. MYSELF

19. LOW KEY (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)