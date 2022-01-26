Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa Release Banger "Backseat" Ahead Of Collab Album

Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa are back again with yet another heater. In preparation for their new collab album, which will be released in February 2022, the pairing gave fans a new track to ride to. "Backseat," which features the often-imitated, never duplicated Project Pat, is 3 minutes of fast-paced headknocking slick talk. Every Juicy J fan can instantly hear that signature Three 6 bounce, while Wiz fans can look forward to his unique and off kilter delivery.

The music video, which was released alongside the track, captures the essence of the track exquisitely. Directed by Gabriel Hart (who has shot videos for Gucci Mane, Migos, and Future), the half-animated visuals lend themselves to the sound of the song. The color palette alternates and shifts from trippy to smoky, which is a perfect blend of Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa's worlds. Project Pat's section features strippers, shades, and a cherry red slab, all of which have been referenced plenty of times throughout his career.

"Backseat" comes on the heels of "Pop That Trunk," which released in January of this year. The track also had car themes throughout, as the title and cover art allude to. Gabriel Hart handled the direction for the video of "Pop That Trunk" as well, adding to the thematic and conceptual similarities. Both tracks gave listeners a glimpse into what's to come from Wiz and Juicy J in February.

Quotable Lyrics

I know what I'm up against, and I ain't on the fence,

Y'all know what I represent, I'm in my element,

Roll another paper and get high to the sky,

All my n*ggas reppin' Taylor Gang or die