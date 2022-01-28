Saba Delivers "Survivor's Guilt" Ft. G Herbo

Chicago erupts on Saba's latest single as he joins forces with fellow native G Herbo. Next Friday (February 4), Saba will deliver his anticipated project Few Good Things, and to finalize his rollout, he dropped off his fourth single from the record, "Survivor's Guilt." The Pivot Gang co-founder blazes through his latest with help of Herbo, and according to a press release, Few Good Things is stacked with features including looks from Black Thought, Krayzie Bone, 6LACK, Smino, Mereba, Fousheé, Benjamin Earl Turner, and more.

Not only is Saba inching closer to the release of his record, but he's weeks away from embarking on an international tour. He's set to hit worldwide stages with Lute, Amindi, Gaidaa, and ENNY, and the tour reportedly runs from the top of March to the end of May. It's shaping up to be a busy 2022 for the Chicago emcee, and "Survivor's Guilt" is poised to impress.

Stream "Survivor's Guilt" by Saba featuring G Herbo and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m still on my square like a plaintiff

Be careful they armed and they dangerous

For diamonds some n*ggas is spiraling

They want us in boxes but can’t contain us oh my god