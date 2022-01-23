This week's R&B Season update includes tracks from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Mary J. Blige, Dave East, Cordae, and The Weeknd, just to name a few.

First up, we've got Muni Long's "Hrs and Hrs" which has been getting the star treatment on social media. We've already seen Halle Bailey cover – and get criticized for – the hit song, and since then, the 33-year-old also revealed how Drake once reached out to her which means we could potentially see a collaboration from them in the future.

Perhaps the most exciting addition to our playlist is Mary J. Blige's "Rent Money" collaboration with Dave East. "This isn't love this is foolish / I just want back what I put into this / And then I'll keep movin' / All of my chips on the table / 'Cause I never got what I came for / Not leaving till I am stable," the 51-year-old sings on her first verse.

Next, we have another joint track – this one from Cordae's new record – "Chronicles" featuring H.E.R. and Lil Durk. "I just need love, I need someone to give me more perspective / You on your grind just hoping, call me when you get a second / Yeah, I don't need no lectures, baby, I just need your presence / And I promise I'm gon' stay no matter where we left it," the R&B star's soulful voices sings when she takes over the microphone.

Finally, we have another tune from The Weeknd's DAWN FM, "Is There Someone Else?" which finds the Canadian vocalist pondering if the woman in his life has another man he should be worried about.

What R&B songs have you been loving lately? Drop a comment below, and check out our playlist while you're at it.