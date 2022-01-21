Another week is officially wrapping up, with lots of new music to get to before the weekend hits. Last week, we were blessed with the release of Cordae's sophomore studio album, Lil Wayne's re-release of Sorry 4 The Wait on streaming services, a new single from J.I.D., and much more. With another seven days shelved, we're rounding up some of our favorite new music releases from the week, ranging from hip-hop to R&B and everything in between.

As we look ahead toward the end of the month, plenty of upcoming albums and mixtapes have us excited for the rest of the year. Most notably, full-length releases from NLE Choppa and 2 Chainz have rap fans counting down the days before their respective drops. This week wasn't exactly dry though, as far as new music is concerned.

In the round-up below, you can see some of the most buzzed-about releases from the last week, including YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new mixtape, Paper Route Empire's tribute album to Young Dolph, new singles from 2 Chainz, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Have a look at the curated list below and let us know what your favorite new song/album is in the comments.

Initially expected for a release last week, Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has officially dropped his new mixtape, Colors. The project includes one feature from Quando Rondo, who is signed to YB's Never Broke Again label. It includes a healthy mix of menacing songs, like "Bring The Hook" and "Know What I Know," as well as records that show the 22-year-old's emotional vulnerability.

The ever-consistent artist continues to prove why he's one of the game's most essential rappers in 2022, dropping new projects left and right. Colors is YoungBoy's first full-length release of the year.

On November 17, 2021, Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed, sending a massive blow rippling through the city. A hometown hero, Dolph was well-respected in the hip-hop community as an artist and entrepreneur, establishing the Paper Route Empire, an independent record label with several up-and-coming rappers that Dolph personally championed.

As a tribute to the late Dolph, his artists teamed up to release Long Live Young Dolph on Friday, a compilation album including Snupe Bandz, Jay Fizzle, Big Moochie Grape, Chitana, Key Glock, Joddy Badass, Kenny Muney, Ricco Barrino, and Paper Route Woo.

After the song was previewed on social media, Kanye West and The Game officially released their hotly-anticipated new single over the weekend, titled "Eazy." The song tackles a classic Eazy-E sample, which the late rapper's daughter co-signed during a run-in with the paparazzi this week. The track's release made headlines because of Ye's lyrics, which speak about spending time with his children, a critique of the Kardashians, and a dig at Pete Davidson.

Jamaica-born singer Shenseea has a hit on her hands with "Lick," her latest collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. After vocalizing with Kanye West on numerous songs from Donda last year, the 25-year-old recording artist continues her worldwide domination with the release of her extremely NSFW video for "Lick" with Megan Thee Stallion, which is reminding audiences of "WAP." The raunchy new single is expected to bring Shenseea to new heights in the States.

Even if you've never gotten into Rod Wave's music, "Cold December" is just one of those songs that can stick to your brain easily. Soon, you'll have yourself singing, "Lonely cold December!" around the house.

Going viral before the song even officially released, Florida-based artist Rod Wave finally came through with the record, revealing that he only dropped it to complete a $15 million deal with his record label. Without the pressure from his label, Wave said that he probably would have held on to the record forever. So, thank you Alamo?

Ahead of the release of his upcoming studio album, titled Dope Don't Sell Itself, Atlanta rap veteran 2 Chainz dropped his new single, "Pop Music" featuring MoneyBagg Yo and BeatKing. Over BeatKing's production, the pair of rappers craft a catchy record that will surely get you shaking in the club. This single follows the release of "Million Dollars Worth of Game" featuring 42 Dugg. Stay tuned for 2 Chainz's new album next month.

Celebrated underground rapper Mach-Hommy was one of the best rappers of 2021 and he's starting off the new year strong by adding his new project, Dollar Menu, to streaming services. The seven-song tape is officially available for streaming, including songs "Nardwuar" and "Smoke Signal."

Corpus Christi, Texas-raised recording artist iann dior has officially released his new project, titled on to better things. The fifteen-track album includes features from Lil Uzi Vert, Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis Barker. It leans into multiple different genres, including pop, alt-rock, rap, and trap.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has returned. Ahead of her performance at the Super Bowl this year, Mary J. Blige has been slowly unveiling her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, which is slated for a release next month. On Friday, the 51-year-old singer released her latest single, "Rent Money," with a feature from New York rapper Dave East.

Indonesia-born recording artist Rich Brian is reminding fans of his passion for rap on the new EP, Brightside. A quick four-song effort, the project includes a sole feature from Warren Hue on the standout track, "Getcho Mans." After focusing much of his recent work on melody-driven music, Rich Brian is showing that he's still one of the best young rappers in the game.

One of the most revered rappers from the blog era, Big K.R.I.T. is getting back into his groove to start off the new year, releasing his latest single, "So Cool." This comes after the 35-year-old rapper announced that he has officially turned in his new album. If you're feeling this one, stay tuned for more on the way soon from Big K.R.I.T.

UnoTheActivist - "Not One Of Dem"

Despite being one of Atlanta's main rappers on the underground scene, UnoTheActivist seemingly has no interest in breaking into the mainstream. On Friday, he treated his fans with the release of his long-awaited single, "Not One of Dem." The Major Roy-produced track was previously previewed on social media, exciting Uno's base who has been begging him for the release for weeks.

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB lost his steam after securing a feature from Drake in 2018 but he's in the process of making a comeback, flanked by producer Tay Keith in his corner. Teaming up with the mega-producer for a new album, Bloc shared his new single, "Home Alone," this week. Stay tuned for more new music from him coming in the coming weeks.

Let us know what music you've got on rotation today in the comment section. Check out our songs section for more new releases today.