North Carolina-based rapper J. Cole's confidence has not faltered in the new year. In his first musical contribution of 2022, the 37-year-old rapper demands his respect, declaring himself the "best rapper alive" on Benny The Butcher's new single, "Johnny P's Caddy."

The new record, produced by The Alchemist, was released on Friday (January 28) and fans have been reacting to J. Cole's claims about being the best rapper alive all over social media. For the most part, people agree that he's up there. There are some music fans naming other competing artists though, like Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, and others that could consider themselves in that role.

"Cole pen be lethal, crib like an old MTV show, uh/On God, the best rapper alive/Headshot, now go and ask the best rappers that died/They tell you he never lied, n***a," raps Cole to close out the song, making a bold statement.

Once again, Cole proved why he can stand with the greats with this verse, following Benny The Butcher with some introspective lyrics about a rainstorm on the night he was born.

Do you think J. Cole is the best rapper alive, as he says? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And stay tuned for more information on Benny The Butcher and J. Cole's upcoming new music drops. We'll be keeping you updated as they get announced.